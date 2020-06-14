Jacob "Jake" H. MyersJune 5, 1931 - June 12, 2020Jacob "Jake" Hazen Myers, Sr., 89 was born at home in Temperance, MI on June 5, 1931. He was the oldest of 10 children born from the union of Jacob Hobert and Dorothy (Holey) Myers. Jake went to Liberty Corners School and then graduated from Bedford High School in 1950, where he was a star football and baseball player. He married his high school sweetheart, Annabelle Roby on September 15, 1950 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Temperance, MI. The couple was blessed with 5 children, Jacob (Nancy) Myers, Jr., Lee Ann (Chris) Henry, Terri (Joe) Lykowski, Barbara Bauder and Jennifer Johnson.Jake began his working career as a salesman for a Variety Club as a teenager, later he worked for Great Lakes Beverage Company, then retiring as a custodian from Sylvania Schools District. He was awarded Educator of the year twice at Central Elementary School and was loved by the children and teachers.Jake was a hard worker as he created and built his home that had to be worthy for his wife, Annie. He was a life-long member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Temperance, MI. Jake was a die hard Michigan fan and involved in the Boy Scouts for many years. He also was a member of Tomahawk Archers and never missed a year of Deer Hunting. Jake was Volunteer of the Year for Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and donated blood for many years, giving over 2 gallons. Jake mentored children at Sylvania Elementary, Whiteford Elementary and Whitter Elementary School. He also enjoyed working in his yard. He and Annie hosted over 13 exchange students from Japan, Mexico and Russia. Jake worked for "God Works" at St. Luke's and served on several committees over the years. Jake was a jokester and loved playing jokes on his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He spent many days attending his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's numerous sport, dances, school functions and had a love for all the holidays.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Albring; brothers, Nathan, Harry, Loren, and Robin Myers; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Anna Lykowski. Jake is survived by his loving wife of 70 years; 5 children, 29 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; brothers, Bradley (Sara) Myers and DeArle (Betty) Myers; sisters, Grace (Robert) Semler and Jeanne (Ken) Meyer.Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020. Interment will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Elizabeth Lykowski Volleyball Scholarship Fund at Whiteford High School or Indiana Tech University or St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Temperance, MI. The family would like to thank the entire staff of ProMedica Hospice for their kind help and support.