Jacob S. Wernert, 66, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away at St. Vincent Medical Center on February 17, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was born on September 29, 1952 to Clem and Mary Jane Wernert. Jacob worked as a forklift operator and mechanic for Ace Hardware for over 35 years. He enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed his trips to Catawba Island and Pioneer, Ohio.



Jacob is survived by his daughters, Nichole Wernert and Andreana (Jason) Brobst; grandchildren, Jayden and Jaxon Brobst; and brother, Clem Wernert. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael Wernert.



Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd. on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Private Inurnment will take place at a later date in Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions in Jacob's name to be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019