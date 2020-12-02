Jacob William Fogel
6/9/1988 - 11/30/2020
Jacob William Fogel, age 32, formally of Maumee, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 30, 2020. Jake was born on June 9, 1988 in Toledo. He graduated from Maumee High School and was employed as a union carpenter, local 351.
Jake was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He will be remembered for his love of kids especially his nieces and nephews who liked to call him "Big Beluga". Also special to Jake was his girlfriend Cassie and her daughter Yvalyn. He enjoyed fishing, camping and was always the life of the party.
Surviving are his parents, Brian (Connie) Fogel and Lisa (fiancé, Mark Griffith) Haas; brother, Alex Fogel; sister, Samantha (Robert) Knode; nephews, Easton, Maddon and Ashton Knode; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Janice and John Fogel, Leonard and Janice Haas; uncles, Gregg Haas and Ronald Kreft.
Family and friends will be received at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Road to Hope Inc., 158 Irondale St., Elyria, Ohio 44035. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
