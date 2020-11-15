1/1
Jacque Gibson Ziegler
Jacque Gibson Ziegler

Jacque Gibson Ziegler never met a song she wouldn't dance to or an outcast she wouldn't love on. Jacque passed away on November 5, 2020, in Castle Rock, CO, in the arms of her family. We learned many valuable lessons from Jacque during her 69 years on the planet. Among them: Laughing is not to be done quietly, sequins are for wearing always, the Doobie Brothers should be played at full blast, and never drive past an antique shop without at least pressing a nose against the window. Jacque was born in Toledo, Ohio, the second of five sisters. She attended Rogers High School, and was a proud University of Toledo cheerleader known for her Russian jump splits and infectious laugh. Jacque met the love of her life, John Ziegler, during her sophomore year and fell hard, wooed by John's nerdy demeanor and dynamite skills as a church organist. They married in 1976, and had four children. After college, Jacque pursued a career as a dental hygienist, but often said the job she loved the most was being a mom. She herded craft sessions at vacation bible school, taught Girl Scouts how to toboggan, cheered on budding Ziegler basketball players, and dragged her kids to every Civil War historical site on the East Coast. She was an incredible seamstress, designing costumes not just for her own kids, but for any child that needed one. As the mother of a child with Down's Syndrome, Jacque acted as a fierce advocate for inclusion education for her son Andrew, and helped build a special ed program in Washington Local Schools that would become a model for inclusion nationwide. Jacque also maintained a strong faith in God throughout her life.

Jacque is survived by her husband and best friend, John; her four children, Adrienne Ziegler, Alexandra (Jonathon) Steiner, Andrew Ziegler, and Aaron Ziegler; her sisters Connie (Bob) Sintobin, Janice Ducey, Wendy (John) Hoffman, and Joy (Bob) Reaume; as well as friends and extended family too numerous to list. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Gibson; mother, Bonnie Gibson; and father, Harold Gibson.

The family will announce a Celebration of Life in Toledo at a future date. Please prepare your best sequined garb in her honor. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the American Alzheimer's Association in Jacque's name as an expression of sympathy. To leave condolences please visit

DignityMemorial.com.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
