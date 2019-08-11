|
Jacqueline "Jackie" A. St. Arnaud
Jacqueline "Jackie" A. (Wineke) St. Arnaud, 71, was peacefully called home to the Lord on August 3, 2019. She was born in Toledo on March 17, 1948 to John "Jack" Wineke and Madelyn (Young) McDermott. She was known by many as "Ma" and also as Aunt Jackie to several extended family members. Jackie worked as a clerical specialist at MCO for 33 years. She greeted everyone she met with a smile on her face and couldn't go anywhere without running into someone she knew.
She valued the times traveling with her family to Siesta Key, Florida and the U.P. of Michigan. She enjoyed spending time with her girls, casinos, bingo, bowling and visits with family and friends. She had a love for holding any little one she could get her hands on and loved them as her own grandchild.
Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Jack Wineke; step-father, Donald "Benny" McDermott; mother, Madelyn McDermott; daughter, Kimberly (Dankert) Kosier and many loving grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins. She is survived by her loving daughter, Dana (Josh) Dorsey; son-in-law, Scott Kosier; her aunt, Phyllis Forster; former mother-in-law, Barbara St. Arnaud and many cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. with a short service performed by Pastor Larry Vriezelaar at 3:30 p.m. The family welcomes you to join us at The Waterville Event Center at 8326 Waterville Monclova Road, Waterville, OH 43566. Those wishing to donate in Jackie's memory are asked to consider Maumee Valley Save-A-Pet www.maumeevalleysaveapet.org. The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at UTMC for their care of Jackie.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019