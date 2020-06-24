Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" Brown
Jacqueline "Jackie" Ann Brown

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Maumee Valley Church, 8715 Garden Rd., Maumee, OH. Celebration of Life to follow memorial. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church or Harvard Elementary PTO Library Fund.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Maumee Valley Church
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
