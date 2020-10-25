1/1
Jacqueline Antoinette Khoury
1939 - 2020
Jacqueline Antoinette Khoury

December 5, 1939 - October 21, 2020

Jacqueline Antoinette Khoury, 80, of Northwood, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born in Beirut, Lebanon on December 5, 1939 to Alexander and Selma (Makool) Khoury.

Jacqueline never married and devoted her life entirely to Christ and to the Holy Mother of God Mary. Jacqueline was educated in Lebanon and was trilingual, speaking Arabic, English and French. She later earned a certificate in Theology in the United States. She worked in several careers such as teaching in an Orthodox orphanage before immigrating to the Toledo area. She later worked at the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing, where she prepared and typed exams for nursing students. In addition to countless hours spent in prayer, she made rosaries for St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg, knitting and crocheting.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by many cousins including the Isaac, Fulton, and Makool families; and her many nieces, nephews and extended family from the Khouri, Kazan, Perlewitz families and others in the U.S. and Lebanon.

The family would like to extend many thanks to the Northwood Police and Fire Departments for their dedication and service.

Friends will be received at Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford (419-666-1566) on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with Trisagion prayers at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will begin Wednesday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Cathedral, 738 Glenwood Rd., Rossford. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, attendees must wear masks and maintain a social distance of 6ft. Burial will follow at Willow Cemetery with graveside Trisagion prayers. The Very Rev. Father Paul Albert will be officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
OCT
27
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. George Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
