Jacqueline "Jackie" Brown
Jacqueline "Jackie" Ann Brown, age 83, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away on April 3, 2020 at St. Luke's hospital, Maumee, OH.
She was born on October 31, 1936, in Toledo, OH, as a 'Halloween Baby' the family always knew her as "The Good Witch", she was even named Jacqueline after jack-o-lantern.
She graduated from Libbey High School in 1954 and shortly after she married the love of her life, Joseph David Brown, on September 17, 1954, in Toledo. They raised four children, Jody, Judy, Joey and Jeff (known as the "J" family!).
Joe and Jackie were a couple of South Toledo kids that fell in love as teenagers and started their journey. They were the dynamic duo with Joe being a home builder and Jackie a realtor. Joe & Jackie loved to travel together, especially to Florida where they owned a condo in St. Augustine for many years. They also enjoyed taking cruises and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on a cruise with their children. Their journey was recently celebrated with their family and friends for their 65th wedding anniversary.
Jackie was dedicated to her family and treasured her husband; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. She had a vibrant personality with an amazing sense of humor. She could make and always made people around her laugh. She was always willing to help people, it was her self-less, go-giver nature that people loved so much about Jackie and will be missed, but always remembered.
Jackie's faith as a Christian was extremely important in her life and because of her, also now her children's. Her faith was rooted at an early age when she was involved in her Dad's church choir. This is when she accepted the Lord in her life faithfully served him until her passing. She was involved in Bible Study at Grace United Methodist, also attended Cedar Creek Church and was on the committee for the Brandywine Charity Auction to support local needy families.
She spent 35 years with The Danberry Company as a realtor, where she was well-known, a consistent top-producer and admired throughout the real estate community. She was recognized on several occasions as a "Million Dollar Club" Life member.
Jackie enjoyed reading by the pool, her monthly poker group, dancing, and singing with her friends and family. She was also an excellent seamstress and would often sew into the early hours just to give her daughters new outfits for school the next day.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Joe Brown; 4 children, Jody (Randy) Shirk, Judy (Kevin) McManus, Joey (Holly) Brown, and Jeff Brown; 8 grandchildren, Ryan (Tiffaney) Shirk, Ashlee (Kyle) Schaetzke, Kyle (Cindy) McNerney, Sean and Mallory McManus, Gavin Brown, Lexi and Zoey Brown; 2 brothers, James and Edward Shepler; and eight great-grandchildren that she absolutely adored.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Shepler and her parents, Reverend Clayton and Doris Shepler.
A 'Celebration of Life' service will be planned for a later date to celebrate the impact and joy Jackie brought to her family and friends.
She will remain in our hearts and our memories until we meet her again in Heaven. For now, we know she is in heaven dancing to "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown" and reunited with her Parents, Brother, and Friends.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020