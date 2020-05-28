Jacqueline "Sue" Carr
1932 - 2020
Jacqueline "Sue" Carr

Jacqueline "Sue" Carr, formerly of Dayton and Dublin, Ohio passed away on May 23, 2020 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Sue was born in Dayton on November 7, 1932 to Maurice and Mildred Finley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dennis Finley; husband, Ralph Carr; and daughter, Gail Merecicky.

Sue is survived by brother, Doug (Fran) Finley; son, Paul (Becky) Carr; and daughter, Jill (Bill) Sholl, and son-in-law, Paul Merecicky. Also surviving are grandchildren, Corrin (Mike) Bankson, Zach (Cari) Wilson, Alex (Jean) Merecicky, Kelly Merecicky, Sam Merecicky, Patrick Sholl, Evan Sholl; and four great grandchildren.

Private services and interment will be held at Dayton National Cemetery.

The family asks that any remembrances in honor of Sue be made to the Susan Komen Foundation of Northwest Ohio. Also, the family would like to thank all of Sue's caregivers at the Manor of Perrysburg.

Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419) 531-4424.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
