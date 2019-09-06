|
|
Jacqueline Deloris Hatch
Jacqueline Deloris Hatch, 91, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed peacefully Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Jacqueline was born in Toledo, Oho September 14, 1927 to Cecil and Loraine (Holtfreter) France. On August 7, 1948, she married the love of her life William Thomas Hatch. She was employed as an Operator at Ohio Bell and Toledo Hospital. Jacqueline was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Yondota Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, and Mercy St. Charles Auxiliary. For many years she enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband, Bill.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Meinke; husband, Bill Hatch; and brother, Richard France. She is survived by her children, Tom (Sue) Hatch, Jennifer Hatch aka Mahara, and James (Phyllis) Hatch; grandchildren Tommy, Nichole, Andreana, Renee, Nick, Jammie, Kyle, and Kevin; and 12 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 12:00 pm – 5:00pm, where an Eastern Star Service will be held at 4:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 6, 2019