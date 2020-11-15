Jacqueline L. StephensJacqueline L. Stephens, 61, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. She was born on August 4, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Nancy Estep. Jackie was a 1978 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. She married Jerry D. Stephens, Sr. on November 11, 1981. Jackie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She never had a bad word for anyone. She was a very kind and giving person.Jackie is survived by her children, Nancy (Jeremy) Boyer, Eric Estep, Cathern Stephens, Michelle Stephens, Lynn Stephens, and Jerry Stephens, Jr; 22 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Debbie Gingrich, Elnora (Richard) Koos, Georgia Ritson, George (Kathy) Estep, Harold (Joyce) Estep, Billy (Holly) Estep, and Carol (Tim) Poker; sisters-in-law, Terry and Lisa Stephens; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry D. Stephens, Sr.A memorial service will be planned when it is once again safe for us to gather together.The family wishes to thank the Toledo Hospital Covid ICU for all their care and support.