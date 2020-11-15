1/1
Jacqueline L. Stephens
1959 - 2020
Jacqueline L. Stephens, 61, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. She was born on August 4, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Nancy Estep. Jackie was a 1978 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. She married Jerry D. Stephens, Sr. on November 11, 1981. Jackie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She never had a bad word for anyone. She was a very kind and giving person.

Jackie is survived by her children, Nancy (Jeremy) Boyer, Eric Estep, Cathern Stephens, Michelle Stephens, Lynn Stephens, and Jerry Stephens, Jr; 22 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Debbie Gingrich, Elnora (Richard) Koos, Georgia Ritson, George (Kathy) Estep, Harold (Joyce) Estep, Billy (Holly) Estep, and Carol (Tim) Poker; sisters-in-law, Terry and Lisa Stephens; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry D. Stephens, Sr.

A memorial service will be planned when it is once again safe for us to gather together.

The family wishes to thank the Toledo Hospital Covid ICU for all their care and support.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

1 entry
November 13, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Jackie´s death. She was my niece and a wonderful lady that never had a unkind word for anyone. She will be greatly missed.
Norb and Ruth Ann Karmol
