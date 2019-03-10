Jacqueline Lee (Braden) Reno



On the morning of February 28th, 2019, Jackie Reno of Sylvania, Ohio, age 79 years, went to be with the Lord, after a long struggle with cancer.



She was born Jacqueline Lee Braden on May 28, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to John A. and Josephine (Welty) Braden and was the oldest of six children.



Jackie graduated from Woodward High School in 1957. She became an LPN and provided nursing services in Ohio and the US territory of Guam as a public health nurse.



She was preceded in death by her father John A. Braden (1965), mother Josephine Meyer (2012), brothers Douglas P. Braden (1988) and Jeffery Braden (2010) and is survived by siblings, Joseph T. (Annette) Braden of Monclova, Ohio, Patricia J. Alexander of San Juan Capistrano, California, Melinda S. (Rob) Busch of Genoa, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Pamela Braden. Her surviving children are Timothy (Melody) Reno of Mt. Vernon, Washington, Shelly (David Cain) Reno of Sylvania, Ohio and Laurie White of Novi, Michigan. She was blessed with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Her lifelong passion was traveling the world, seeing new places, and meeting new friends. She had a zest for life and was always ready for a new adventure. Every person Jackie met was immediately smitten with her outgoing personality and warm, caring spirit. Her infectious smile and laughter made her a favorite of all who met her.



Jackie's gentle nature, her smile and glow will be missed by all who knew her. Please join us for a celebration of Jackie's life on March 30th, 11:00 A.M. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana Avenue, Perrysburg, Ohio with a luncheon to follow at the Hilton Garden Inn, Perrysburg, Ohio.



-



Published in The Blade on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary