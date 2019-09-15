The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
628 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Pohlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline M. Pohlman


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline M. Pohlman Obituary
Jacqueline M. Pohlman

Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Pohlman, age 55 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Manor at Perrysburg after a long illness. She was born on April 2, 1964 in Toledo to Irving and and Angela (Celek) Mazur. Jackie was a graduate of Rossford High School and had worked as a secretary at Heatherdowns Country Club for many years. She had a love for animals and enjoyed spending time with family.

Surviving is her husband, James Pohlman; daughter, Kaitlin Pohlman; brother, Robert (Marcia) Mazur; sister, Sandra (Galen) Ingraham; and brother in-law, Warren "Buss" Mahaffy. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Kathleen Mahaffey.

In accordance with Jackie's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in Jackie's memory may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://secure.nationalmssociety.org or to the Wood County Humane Society. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now