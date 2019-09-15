|
Jacqueline M. Pohlman
Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Pohlman, age 55 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Manor at Perrysburg after a long illness. She was born on April 2, 1964 in Toledo to Irving and and Angela (Celek) Mazur. Jackie was a graduate of Rossford High School and had worked as a secretary at Heatherdowns Country Club for many years. She had a love for animals and enjoyed spending time with family.
Surviving is her husband, James Pohlman; daughter, Kaitlin Pohlman; brother, Robert (Marcia) Mazur; sister, Sandra (Galen) Ingraham; and brother in-law, Warren "Buss" Mahaffy. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Kathleen Mahaffey.
In accordance with Jackie's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in Jackie's memory may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://secure.nationalmssociety.org or to the Wood County Humane Society. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:
