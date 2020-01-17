|
Jacqueline Mae (DuBry) Ammerman
Jacqueline Mae (DuBry) Ammerman, 83, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, in Rudolph, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. Jacqueline was born November 22, 1936, in Monroe, Michigan, to Earl and Clara (Dressel) DuBry. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1955 and Owens Community College in 1982. She married Richard Ammerman Sr. on September 28, 1956 and he preceded her in death on July 21, 2016.
She retired from Wood County Justice Center working in the work release program and loved to crochet.
Jacqueline is survived by her children, Richard Jr. (Carmen), Roger, Ronald (Shelly), Randall (Patricia), Denise (Charles) Dorn, Carol (James, Sr.) Sheriff and Laura (Marty) Maenle; grandchildren, Cory, Madison, Lucas, Matt, Kristen, Todd, Mallory, Bradley, Emily, Leonard, Woody, Jacqueline, Cassandra, Christopher, Andrew and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Brielle, Trynter, Reece, Ruby, Ryder, Aria, Wyatt, Paige, Rylee and Ronan; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Morgillo and Joanne Teresa Kowalski and her faithful companion, Missy. Along with her husband, Richard Sr., she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Constantine Morgillo and Jerry Kowalski and great-grandchild, Isabella.
Friends will be received Sunday, January 19, 2020, from Noon-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue Monday, January 20, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 24250 Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 where a funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony Cemetery in Temperance, MI. Memorial contributions may be made in Jacqueline's name to St. Jude's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made online to the Ammerman family at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 17, 2020