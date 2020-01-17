Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
24250 Dixie Highway
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
24250 Dixie Highway
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Anthony Cemetery
Temperance, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Ammerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Mae (DuBry) Ammerman


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Mae (DuBry) Ammerman Obituary
Jacqueline Mae (DuBry) Ammerman

Jacqueline Mae (DuBry) Ammerman, 83, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, in Rudolph, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. Jacqueline was born November 22, 1936, in Monroe, Michigan, to Earl and Clara (Dressel) DuBry. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1955 and Owens Community College in 1982. She married Richard Ammerman Sr. on September 28, 1956 and he preceded her in death on July 21, 2016.

She retired from Wood County Justice Center working in the work release program and loved to crochet.

Jacqueline is survived by her children, Richard Jr. (Carmen), Roger, Ronald (Shelly), Randall (Patricia), Denise (Charles) Dorn, Carol (James, Sr.) Sheriff and Laura (Marty) Maenle; grandchildren, Cory, Madison, Lucas, Matt, Kristen, Todd, Mallory, Bradley, Emily, Leonard, Woody, Jacqueline, Cassandra, Christopher, Andrew and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Brielle, Trynter, Reece, Ruby, Ryder, Aria, Wyatt, Paige, Rylee and Ronan; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Morgillo and Joanne Teresa Kowalski and her faithful companion, Missy. Along with her husband, Richard Sr., she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Constantine Morgillo and Jerry Kowalski and great-grandchild, Isabella.

Friends will be received Sunday, January 19, 2020, from Noon-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue Monday, January 20, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 24250 Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 where a funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony Cemetery in Temperance, MI. Memorial contributions may be made in Jacqueline's name to St. Jude's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made online to the Ammerman family at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -