Jacqueline R. Kuns
1933 - 2020
Jacqueline Rose Kuns (Jackie) passed away on March 18, 2020 in Northwest Ohio Hospice, Perrysburg. Jackie was born on October 28, 1933 to Ford and Rose (Kopp) Cannon, was the youngest of eight children and the last to survive the Cannon sibling clan.
Jackie attended Macomber-Whitney High School and was Homecoming Queen for her class of 1951. Jackie began working in the food industry for Parklane Hotel and continued with servicing at the Toledo Yacht Club. She later redirected to The Lutheran Old Folks Home as an assistant activities director, but her absolute favorite performance was being home with her four grandchildren for several years. You would have had to be under a rock to miss the red wagon with all four kids tucked in for their daily walks of adventure around East Toledo. Jackie was an excellent cook, loved to bake and was the champion for Sunday homemade chicken noodle soup, her famous rolls, one-of-a-kind potato salad, cookies and apple pie!
Jackie married Alfred (Al) Kuns in 1958 and loved all 61 years until his recent death in December of 2019. She is survived by her son, Tom (Brenda) Kuns; daughter, Melonie Ayers; grandchildren, Britani (John) Hurley, Drew Kuns, Sean Ayers, Theresa Ayers and her great-grandbabies, Brayden, Carson, Eliot, Ireland and Weston Hurley. Her special nieces, nephews and neighbors who stayed close in touch with her that she and Al loved dearly. She preceded in death by all seven siblings.
The family extends our most grateful gratitude to every NW Ohio Hospice nurse, aide, café worker and friendly face that met Jackie with a precious and sincere daily greeting and their tender care during her stay. She felt loved by each of you, and so did we.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020