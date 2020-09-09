Jacqueline R. Warn
Jacqueline R. Warn, 93, of Toledo, passed away September 7, 2020, at Merit House. Jacqueline was born February 11, 1927, in Toledo to Robert and Viola (Lincoln) Zerby.
She is survived by her children, Gary Lutman, Joy(Roy) Slusher, Janet (Jim) Taylor, Richard (Sharon) Schmidt, Rodney Schmidt, Raymond (Becky) Schmidt; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary. In her free time she enjoyed playing bingo and slots.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil Warn; daughter, Gloria Bliss; and sisters, Betty Bradley and Shirley Parker.
The family will receive guests Monday, September 14, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, .
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies VFW Auxiliary in Jacqueline's memory.
