Jacqueline R. Warn
1927 - 2020
Jacqueline R. Warn

Jacqueline R. Warn, 93, of Toledo, passed away September 7, 2020, at Merit House. Jacqueline was born February 11, 1927, in Toledo to Robert and Viola (Lincoln) Zerby.

She is survived by her children, Gary Lutman, Joy(Roy) Slusher, Janet (Jim) Taylor, Richard (Sharon) Schmidt, Rodney Schmidt, Raymond (Becky) Schmidt; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary. In her free time she enjoyed playing bingo and slots.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil Warn; daughter, Gloria Bliss; and sisters, Betty Bradley and Shirley Parker.

The family will receive guests Monday, September 14, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, .

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies VFW Auxiliary in Jacqueline's memory.

To leave a special message for Jacqueline's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
15
Burial
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
