Jacqueline "Jackie" Robinson
Jacqueline "Jackie" Robinson, age 76, formerly of Deatsville, AL, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was a graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School and received her Ministerial Certificate of Ordination in 2016. She was an active member of New United Church of God where she was a Minister and Youth Leader. She was a 26-year employee of the Jobst Institute as a Quality Control Manager. Jackie was an accomplished seamstress, artist, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed painting, drawing, writing poetry, and was an avid reader.
Preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Louise Myers; and brothers, Clifford Jr., Freddie, Brown; and sisters, Delores and Gwen.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years Freddie Robinson; daughter, Kim Phillips (Marcus); sons, Stevenson Parks (Theresa) and Marlon Robinson (Reva); stepsons, Fred Sights (Patrina) and Cedric Myers (Dalavian); sisters, Irezetta Hamilton (Donald) and Ann Fitzpatrick (James), and Lisa Myers; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends; and special friend, Meriam Grant.
The family will receive friends and family on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home at 572 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43604 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at New United Church of God at 701 Phillips Ave, Toledo, OH 43612. The Wake will take place from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. Burial at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Repast to follow at New United Church of God.
The family would like to express our gratitude for the wonderful care and support she received from Hospice of NW Ohio, UTMC and St. Luke's Hospital. www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020