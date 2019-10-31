Home

Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Jacqueline Smithers-Petzer


1927 - 2019
Jacqueline Smithers-Petzer Obituary
Jacqueline Smithers-Petzer

Jacqueline Smithers-Petzer, 91 of Toledo, OH passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1927 in Toledo, to Chester and Ethel Colgrove. Her first husband, Robert Smithers and her second husband, John Petzer both proceed her in death.

Jacqueline attended Whitmer High School and worked for many years as a receptionist for the Ability Center in Sylvania, OH. She was a devoted lover of horses and German shepherds and loved gardening. In the early years of her marriage to Robert, the two were very active and took part in Stock Car racing. Jacqueline's greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Jacqueline is survived by her loving children, Rob (Lisa) Smithers and Melissa (Jim) Weber; grandchildren, Scott, Sandy, Tony, Rachel and Jake; 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Jean Thiel. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and sister, Jerry Wilson.

Friends will be received on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. Condolences can be made online at

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019
