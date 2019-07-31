|
Jacqueline Sue "Jake" Loar
Jacqueline Sue "Jake" Loar, 64, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Toledo Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 15, 1954 in Toledo. Jake enjoyed painting, gardening and knitting. She collected many different types of angels.
Jackie is survived by Larry, her loving husband of 45 years; daughter, Jennifer Loar; grandchildren, Brianna Birch, Bailey Hanner (Justin) and Tyler Mills; great grandchildren, Peyton and Addison Hanner; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Jeff Loar.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to any Life Flight Foundation.
Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019