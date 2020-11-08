Jacqueline "Jackie" U. Sobecki
Jacqueline "Jackie" U. Sobecki, age 91, a long time resident of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born July 10, 1929 in Toledo to Walter and Isabel (Zielinski) Urbanowski. A child of the depression, she was raised with 2 sisters and 2 brothers. She attended St. Charles Grade School. A graduate of Maumee High School, she excelled at typing and short hand during her years there. In her younger years, Jackie worked at Surface Combustion, Kroger and White Hut. On November 17, 1951 she married Donald R. Sobecki and together they raised three children. When their children were growing up, Jackie and Donald hosted many family events including 4th of July and New Year's Eve parties.
Jackie was a fabulous cook and was renowned for her infamous recipes for duck soup, sweet & sour cabbage, deviled eggs, cheesecake and many more. A dancing machine, she loved kicking her heels up to western rounds, line dances, waltzes and polkas. Jackie enjoyed flying kites, watching OSU football, eating at her favorite restaurant, Inky's, and listening to Polish music. During the summer she liked to attend festivals and trips to Cedar Point.
Dedicated to helping others, she spent many summers volunteering at the Pladium Club, planting flowers and repairing lawn furniture. She volunteered at the Toledo Sight Center, typing large print cookbooks and phone books. After donating 972 hours, she received the 1980 volunteer of the year award from the Sight Center. In 1991, Jackie was honored with the John Goerlich Distinguished Service Award.
In her later years, she enjoyed spending time at the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center playing euchre and shooting pool. Jackie also loved completing word searches and visiting with family and friends. She will be remembered by her family as exemplifying true love for all those she cared about.
Jackie is survived by her children, Stephen Sobecki, Janis (Ken) Wiezbenski, and Tricia Sobecki; sister, Millie Sturt; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; sister, Gerry Borysiak; and brothers, Pete and Paul Urbanowski.
The Funeral Mass for Jackie will be held November 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5153 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH, preceded by visitation in the church from 9-10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed.
Memorial donations may be given to the Sight Center, American Cancer Association, or a charity of the donor's choice
. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Wiezbenski Family, Sue Heaps, Kristen Disbrow, Becky, John Ruppel, Mirta Melendz, Ken Thomas, and neighbors, Mary, Tom and Joan.