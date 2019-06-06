The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Riffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Ann "Jackie" Riffner


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacquelyn Ann "Jackie" Riffner Obituary
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Ann Riffner

Jacquelyn Ann "Jackie" Riffner, 96 of Toledo, Ohio, formerly a longtime resident of Winston Blvd, passed away June 3, 2019 in the Heatherdowns Rehabilitation and Residential Center. Jackie was born on May 3, 1923 in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur Bryan and Helen Edith (Schorling) Currie.

For over 50 years, Jackie worked for and was part owner of the Bersticker Funeral Home. In 1985, the funeral home was purchased by the Scott family, renaming it the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, where it remains located at the corner of Byrne Rd. and Heatherdowns Blvd. Jackie was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Riffner, parents; daughter, Cheri and son-in-law, William Bussdieker. Surviving are her daughter, Pamela A. (Loren) Homan of Woodville, Ohio, grandchildren, Heather (Dean) Odendahl, Marla (Dale) Krause, Amy (David) Colter, Beth (Rick) Gehlert, Michael (Heather) Bussdieker, Bradley Bussdieker, Stephen Bussdieker, and nine great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home at 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne Rd. on Friday June 7, 2019 after 10:00 a.m., where a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Bethel Lutheran Church of Toledo, Ohio or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign Jackie's condolence page at:

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Download Now