Jacquelyn "Jackie" Ann Riffner



Jacquelyn Ann "Jackie" Riffner, 96 of Toledo, Ohio, formerly a longtime resident of Winston Blvd, passed away June 3, 2019 in the Heatherdowns Rehabilitation and Residential Center. Jackie was born on May 3, 1923 in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur Bryan and Helen Edith (Schorling) Currie.



For over 50 years, Jackie worked for and was part owner of the Bersticker Funeral Home. In 1985, the funeral home was purchased by the Scott family, renaming it the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, where it remains located at the corner of Byrne Rd. and Heatherdowns Blvd. Jackie was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church.



Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Riffner, parents; daughter, Cheri and son-in-law, William Bussdieker. Surviving are her daughter, Pamela A. (Loren) Homan of Woodville, Ohio, grandchildren, Heather (Dean) Odendahl, Marla (Dale) Krause, Amy (David) Colter, Beth (Rick) Gehlert, Michael (Heather) Bussdieker, Bradley Bussdieker, Stephen Bussdieker, and nine great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home at 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne Rd. on Friday June 7, 2019 after 10:00 a.m., where a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Bethel Lutheran Church of Toledo, Ohio or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign Jackie's condolence page at:



www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary