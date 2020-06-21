Jacquelyn K. Eggenton
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacquelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacquelyn K. Eggenton

August 5, 1944 - April 1, 2020

Jacquelyn K. Eggenton, 75, passed away unexpectedly April 1, 2020, In Sebring, Florida. Jackie was born August 5, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio; spending most of her life in Holland, OH. In 2009 she moved to Hudson, IN, where she currently was residing. She was a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital In Maumee, OH. Member of Peace Lutheran Church in Stroh, IN. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Szady; mother, Bonnie Jean Saul Stagakas and brother, Matthew Szady.

She is survived by her loving husband, David Eggenton; sons, Jeffrey Eggenton, Sylvania, OH, David Eggenton Jr. Berkey, OH, Jonathan Eggenton, Toledo, OH; daughters, Jeannie Brown (Kevin), Perrysburg, OH, Jacki Bernath (Frank) Coldwater, MI; brothers, Michael and Jeff Vosdoganas; recently found sister, Judy Sobczak, Belleville, MI; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

Celebration of life open house is being held at 1063 Locust St., Perrysburg, Ohio, on June 27, 2020, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. No flowers or money please, instead the family asks you to donate to your charity of choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved