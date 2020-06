Jacquelyn K. EggentonAugust 5, 1944 - April 1, 2020Jacquelyn K. Eggenton, 75, passed away unexpectedly April 1, 2020, In Sebring, Florida. Jackie was born August 5, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio; spending most of her life in Holland, OH. In 2009 she moved to Hudson, IN, where she currently was residing. She was a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital In Maumee, OH. Member of Peace Lutheran Church in Stroh, IN. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Szady; mother, Bonnie Jean Saul Stagakas and brother, Matthew Szady.She is survived by her loving husband, David Eggenton; sons, Jeffrey Eggenton, Sylvania, OH, David Eggenton Jr. Berkey, OH, Jonathan Eggenton, Toledo, OH; daughters, Jeannie Brown (Kevin), Perrysburg, OH, Jacki Bernath (Frank) Coldwater, MI; brothers, Michael and Jeff Vosdoganas; recently found sister, Judy Sobczak, Belleville, MI; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.Celebration of life open house is being held at 1063 Locust St., Perrysburg, Ohio, on June 27, 2020, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. No flowers or money please, instead the family asks you to donate to your charity of choice