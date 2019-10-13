Home

Jacquelyn R. "Jacie" Porthouse


1927 - 2019
Jacquelyn R. "Jacie" Porthouse

Jacquelyn R. "Jacie" (Hower) Porthouse, 91, of Bolingbrook, IL passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born on November 16, 1927 to Robert and Bernice (Klewer) Hower.

Jacie is survived by her son, Todd (Cheryl) Porthouse; daughter, Holly (Robert) Schneider; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Virginia (Tom) Hetman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; sons, Jim (Myra) Porthouse and Mark (Lori) Porthouse.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
