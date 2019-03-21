Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaden Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaden Keith Underwood


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jaden Keith Underwood Obituary
Jaden Keith Underwood

Jaden Keith Underwood,18, passed away Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 Jaden was born Nov 26, 2000 in Toledo, OH. to Deymond Keith Underwood and Charmaine Sinclair. Jaden was a student at Rogers High School graduating class of 2019'. Jaden enjoyed being creative, singing, making beats, drawing, horseback riding, etc. He was preceded in death by his father, Deymond Keith Underwood Sr.

Jaden is survived by his adopted mother, Michelle Charlie Morrow; grandmother, Marva Underwood; sisters, Kennedy Smith and Jasmine McKinney; brothers Chance Winfree, Ryan, Garrett and Deymond Jr.; aunts, Cynthia, Robin and Kimberly; uncles, Bruce, Rodney and Percy; cousins, Terrell Underwood and Sir Jupiter Underwood; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 am, preceded by 10:00 am wake. Visitation is Friday 4-6 pm all services to take place at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now