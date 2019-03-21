|
Jaden Keith Underwood
Jaden Keith Underwood,18, passed away Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 Jaden was born Nov 26, 2000 in Toledo, OH. to Deymond Keith Underwood and Charmaine Sinclair. Jaden was a student at Rogers High School graduating class of 2019'. Jaden enjoyed being creative, singing, making beats, drawing, horseback riding, etc. He was preceded in death by his father, Deymond Keith Underwood Sr.
Jaden is survived by his adopted mother, Michelle Charlie Morrow; grandmother, Marva Underwood; sisters, Kennedy Smith and Jasmine McKinney; brothers Chance Winfree, Ryan, Garrett and Deymond Jr.; aunts, Cynthia, Robin and Kimberly; uncles, Bruce, Rodney and Percy; cousins, Terrell Underwood and Sir Jupiter Underwood; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 am, preceded by 10:00 am wake. Visitation is Friday 4-6 pm all services to take place at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019