Jahneil Douglas
1998 - 2020
Jahneil Douglas

03/27/1998 - 07/07/2020

Jahneil Anthony Douglas passed away on July 7, 2020 at the age of 22.

Jahneil leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Ivy Marie Douglas, 4, Maverick Joe Demoe, 1, and Jah'ire Anthony Douglas, 10 months; parents, Vinton Douglas from New Jersey and Brandi Hopkins of Toledo, Ohio; Gary Ruffin and Wardell Jones who he "Pops"; sisters, Jadah, Dariah, Alejah, and Aryon; brothers, Charlie, Jaden, Tabir, and Ryan; grandparents, Curtis and Rosetta Hopkins and Eugenia A. Wilson.

Public viewing Thursday, July 16, 2020 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 445 Dorr Street, private family services will follow.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
