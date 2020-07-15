Jahneil Douglas03/27/1998 - 07/07/2020Jahneil Anthony Douglas passed away on July 7, 2020 at the age of 22.Jahneil leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Ivy Marie Douglas, 4, Maverick Joe Demoe, 1, and Jah'ire Anthony Douglas, 10 months; parents, Vinton Douglas from New Jersey and Brandi Hopkins of Toledo, Ohio; Gary Ruffin and Wardell Jones who he "Pops"; sisters, Jadah, Dariah, Alejah, and Aryon; brothers, Charlie, Jaden, Tabir, and Ryan; grandparents, Curtis and Rosetta Hopkins and Eugenia A. Wilson.Public viewing Thursday, July 16, 2020 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 445 Dorr Street, private family services will follow.