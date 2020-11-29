Jaime E. WlodarskiJaime "The Animal" E. Wlodarski, 58, formerly of Point Place, unexpectedly left this world into heaven on Friday, November 20, 2020. Jaime was born July 30, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard "Dick" and Zoe Wlodarski.Jaime served in the United States Navy for 7 years. His service will not be forgotten of regretted.Jaime was an RV technician and previously an auto mechanic at previous companies. He had many associations with various organizations including Cocoa, FL Eagles AERIE #3550. He also was a national officer with the Eagles, a S.O.L. member of the American Legion and a contributing patron for the Ronald McDonald House and other charitable organizations. He had a love for fishing and boating whenever he could. His family will always have these special memories of their loved one. One lasting and special memory will be of his appearances at most Toledo Hockey games (The Animal) when in town.A life well lived and taken to soon is now the words used when family and friends talk about Jaime.During this difficult time let us remember to comfort and encourage Jaime's family; his loving mother, Zoe; his brothers, David and Daniel (Vicki); sister, Sharon (Scott) Kniesel; several nieces and nephews; many loving cousins; and very special eternal friends, James and Karen Delosa, his Florida brother and sister; his other Florida brother J.D.; his best friend and beloved boxer, Rocky; and his family and all friends of the Eagles across Florida.Jaime was reunited with his father, Richard; brother, Alan; and niece, Angela.It is with heavy hearts the family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the care and kindness extended to them and Jaime by the staff at Rockledge Regional Medical Center in Rockledge, FL.David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home has been enrusted with arrangments. Services will be private and family only. Thanks for all of the care and love! The Wlodarski Family