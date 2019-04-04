Jake C. Slaughter



Jake C. Slaughter was born July 25, 1923 to Jeff and Julia (Orange) Slaughter in Merigold (Sunflower County), MS and passed away on April 1, 2019 in Durham, NC.



Slaughter moved to Toledo, OH in 1946 after serving from 1942-44 in the US Army during WWII. He was stationed in Charleston, SC and deployed to the Southwest Pacific New Caledonia Island. He was a member of the American Legion Post 6042 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). After briefly attending Macomber Vocational School, he started working at Willys-Overland Jeep Motor Corporation later known as Chrysler Corporation. He retired in 1985 with over 35 years of service. Slaughter was a member of the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) Local No. 12.



Slaughter married Geneva Gullett in 1948 and remained united with her until her passing on January 13, 2017. They moved to Durham, NC in 2016 to live with their caregivers, daughter Gloria and son-in-law Kenneth. Slaughter was baptized at an early age in Mississippi, later he joined Calvary Baptist Church under Rev. Floyd Smith, Jr.



Preceded in death besides his parents and wife, Jake was the youngest and last survivor of his eight siblings; Isaiah [Zek], Annie, Johnny, Henry, Jeff Jr., Booker T. (Ardean), Matilda (Bill) Tatum, Alberta (Roy) Lusby.



He leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Gloria (Kenneth) Chambers of Durham, NC; Rita Slaughter of Fontana, CA; Eugenia (Damonn) Boykin of Toledo, OH; son, Robert Quinn-Slaughter of Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Darryl Slaughter, Garwin Slaughter Sr, Michi Slaughter, Nautica Boyd, Michael Quinn, Ivory Quinn; great-grandchildren, Garwin Slaughter Jr., Ariyan Prothro, Alexandrea Jackson, Parker Jackson, Lyric Quinn, Jewlz Quinn; great-great-granddaughter, Trinity Slaughter and many other cherished relatives and friends.



Special Thanks to caregiver Mrs. Darlene Dowdy and primary doctor, Dr. Teah Bayless.



Wake service will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Rev. Floyd Smith Jr., pastor, interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home, 572 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43604



Published in The Blade on Apr. 4, 2019