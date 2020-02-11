|
Jakob "Opa" Gassner
Jakob Gassner, age 90, died peacefully in his sleep on February 8, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Rita Kijowski; son, Jakob Gassner; and 3 grandchildren, Robby and Steve Kijowski, and Selby Gassner. Jakob was preceded in death 6 months ago by his wife, Theresia, to whom he was married for 69 years, and by his son-in-law, Mike Kijowski.
Jakob was a truly remarkable man. He was born July 29, 1929 and raised in the small town of Maishofen, Austria, near Salzburg. In the winter months, he actually did ski to school! He followed in the footsteps of his parents becoming a skilled tailor, often making traditional Bavarian suits. After WWII, Jakob met and courted his lovely Theresia in Altenmarkt, Austria, marrying in 1950. The young couple emigrated to the United States in 1952 with little more than the clothes on their backs, a few dollars, and a sewing machine. Settling in Toledo, they found jobs, learned English, and worked happily and incessantly to succeed. Jakob landed a job as a butler for a Toledo family, then used his skills as a tailor at Fromme & Sons Custom Tailoring in the Spitzer Building downtown. He spoke often of his favorite job as a brewmaster at Buckeye Brewing Company on Bush and Champlain Streets until it closed in 1972. He then worked at Champion Spark Plug until 1991. Jakob was a proud man passionately speaking of the many opportunities he and Theresia were given in their new country, calling it "my America, the best country in the world."
Above all, Jakob loved spending time with his family. Love and support of his family was unconditional. Jakob's fun personality and antics endeared him to his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He often told stories of his experiences and gave invaluable advice. Jakob also enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and cooking, attaining the title "short order cook". He continually cooked up and delivered meals to his busy family, his specialties being Wienerschnitzel and Kartoffel (potato) salad. Jakob was also the family "Uber Driver", carting his grandchildren, family, as well as acquaintances to their destinations. Jakob was generous to a T, giving his time and energy to those who needed it, as well as contributing to numerous charities. He was dubbed, "my Superman" by Jakob, his son. Jakob leaves a void in our hearts, but in our memories, he will live on. Auf Wiedersehen, for now.
Our family is so immensely thankful to Jakob's kind, generous neighbors and the loving, compassionate Hospice caregivers that helped make his final months comfortable. Please consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio for memorial tributes.
The family will receive guests at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. when a Funeral Mass will begin. Interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will be private. To send condolences or leave a message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020