Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
James A. Butz


1948 - 2019
James A. Butz Obituary
James A. Butz

James Allen Butz age 70, of Toledo, OH passed away Sunday June 9, 2019 of natural causes. He was born in Toledo, August 24, 1948 to Bonnie (Coble) and Edward E. Butz. He graduated in 1966 from Whiteford High School and went to work for Tecumseh Products until being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. While in Vietnam, James served with the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 with the 162nd Assault Helicopter Company. After the war he worked at Neville Landscaping and Ingredients Exchange Inc. James leisure time included reading a good history book and watching old movies.

He was preceded in death by his parents,

He is survived by brothers, Robert (Joanne) and Jerry (Carol) Butz, close friend and cousin Douglas Creque.

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
