James A. "Jim" Comer
1/18/1948 - 7/2/2020
James "Jim" Adam Comer, age 72, of Luckey, OH, passed away on July 2nd, 2020, at the home he worked so hard to build for his family.
Born on January 18th, 1948, Jim grew up in Birmingham Terrace and graduated from Macomber High School. The strong work ethic he was known for started early in his life when, even as a teenager, Jim worked to help support his family.
Jim married Barbara Ellis in 1972. He once told their four children that he knew he was going to marry her when, as a teenager, he noticed her using the money she earned babysitting not to buy things for herself, but shoes for the children she babysat. He told this story to showcase his wife's character, but we all agree it says as much about our dad as it does our mom.
He earned an apprenticeship as a machine repairman with Chrysler at the Toledo Machining plant where he worked for nearly 40 years until his retirement. It was there he met his lifelong friends Hank Bauman and Big Jim Wojtowicz. Jim was a problem solver by nature and that, combined with his gift of conversation, led to a successful career as a Union Representative with UAW Local 1435. He was proud of his career with an American company, so proud in fact that it was a running joke he would only allow American made vehicles to park in his driveway.
Jim loved baseball and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. He spent many years coaching his own children and many others in the Luckey Youth Organization, served as commissioner of the Lakeshore Pee Wee League, and would be the first to tell you that he was teaching kids more than just the sport of baseball. Life lessons about the importance of teamwork, patience, follow through, and shaking hands even if you lost were always a part of practice.
Jim enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson but what he loved most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; Austin, Santino, Serenity, Wren, Jacson, Webb, Fynn, Walker, Callum and Mila. He often said, "My favorite people call me Gramps or Papa." Whether it was pulling his beard, playing make-believe, helping with homework (man, he was great at math!), or watching someone take their first few steps, Jim always dropped what he was doing to make his grandkids feel loved.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; their four children, Jimmy (Abbye) Comer, Jill (Chris) Burton, Jeff (Lynsey) Comer, and Jenna Comer; his ten grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Beverly) Comer and Jerri Rizzo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Clara Comer; siblings, Alice Fuety, Robert Comer, and Candy Comer; nephew, Richie Comer; mother-in-law, Mavis Dimitroff; and friend and neighbor, Big Jim.
A private family ceremony has taken place. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at https://www.toledocremation.com/obituary/
Jim saw the good in people, always rooted for the underdog, left us with a treasure of life lessons, and loved his family deeply. We won the lottery with him in our family.