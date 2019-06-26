James A. Dailey



James A. Dailey, 80, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 14, 1938 to George A. and Juanita L. (Robleto) Dailey. Upon graduating from Central Catholic High School, Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army. He then graduated from the University of Toledo and began working as a chemist for Toledo Water Treatment Plant. Jim also worked several years for the DeVilbiss Company as a machine operator. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling the United States.



Jim is survived by his loving wife Barbara and daughter Julie Dailey; grandchildren, Alex (Megan), Ethan, Murphy, Wyatt and Samuel; his brother Peter (Theresa) Dailey, several nieces and nephews, as well as his faithful canine companion, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Sean Dailey and daughter Jennifer Cherry.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Thursday, June 27 from 2-8 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7. The funeral will begin in the mortuary on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Ebeid Hospice for the care and compassion. Memorial donations may be given to the Baptist Caring Center, 710 W. Onley Rd. Norfolk, VA 23507 or Barry's Landing for Veterans. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



