Met Jim 20 years ago at Toledo hospital he liked to floss his teeth in his office (lol) that kept his big smile nice, funny guy always spoke his mind. We always spoke of our family ,children and Grandchildren as they grew during those times how fast it was. Jim touched a lot of lives and I am grateful to of known his. My prayers go out to his beautiful wife and family God bless you dearly ❤❤

Geri Nugent and family

Friend