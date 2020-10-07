James A. Edge
James Allen Edge, age 60, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away October 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. James was born November 4, 1959, in Toledo to William and Lois (Elliott) Edge. A 1977 graduate of Whitmer High School, Jim married Laura Sweeney November 9, 1991. He worked as a dietary purchasing agent for The Toledo Hospital for over 40 years and will be remembered as an adventurous and social man with a sharp sense of humor. Jim enjoyed golf, boating, camping, motorcycling and fishing but he truly loved spending time with his family and friends. The bigger the party the better. He was an avid sports fan of the Buckeyes, the Browns, the Tigers and the Redwings. Jim was a member of Sylvania's Moose Lodge, the Commodore Club and HOG.
Surviving are his loving wife, Laura; children, Jennifer Edge and James (Kandice) Edge; and his sister, Jill (Steve) Cooke. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Eryc Kaliniak and James Edge. Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Joshua; sister, Susan; and his brother, William.
Jim's Life Celebration will begin Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio. Funeral services will begin Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to attend Jim's funeral remotely, are encouraged to do so by logging onto: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/61903703
Monday, October 12th, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The service will be available for viewing for 90 days.www.urbanskifuneralhome.com