James A. "Jim" Fisher
James A. "Jim" Fisher

James A. "Jim" Fisher, age 80, of Waterville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed with AT&T for over 40 years before retiring. Jim was a longtime member of Calvary Church and loved the Lord. He was very devoted, generous and was a gentle giant. Jim's smile, spirit and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of almost 58 years, Mary Jo Fisher; daughters, Deb Fisher, Nancy (Tim) Stopp and Tina Fisher; 3 grandchildren; brother, Tom (Sue) Fisher; sister-in-law, Carolyn Fisher; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2 – 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services and Interment will be Private.

To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
