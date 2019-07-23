James A. "Jimmy" Heilman



Jimmy Heilman, 56, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in an accident. Jimmy was born January 10, 1963 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert C. and Mary Belle (Hines) Heilman, Sr. He graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1981. His love of sports began in Perrysburg with Big Red. Continued thru Perrysburg Junior High and High School football and basketball; as well as football with the military in Germany. He attended Bowling Green State University and went on to serve our country in The United States Army as Military Police.



Jimmy was a 29 year veteran of the Andersons where he worked in grain maintenance and operations. He was an avid Oklahoma Sooners fan and enjoyed cooking, grilling and loved his dog, Dexter. Jimmy will be remembered for his great smile and infectious personality.



He is survived by his son, Clay Heilman; parents, Bob and Mary Belle; siblings, Debbie (Mark) Jones, Bob Heilman, Jr. and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Friends will be received Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 with burial to follow in St. Rose Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Jimmy's name to the PET Bull Project, 2249 Tremainsville Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43613. Condolences may be made online to the family at:



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from July 23 to July 24, 2019