James A. Hohl
James A. Hohl, age 68, of Toledo, passed away unexpectantly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born February 6,1952, in Newark, Ohio, to R. Bruce and Jean (Finley) Hohl. He was in Information Technology for many years.
Surviving is his wife of over 40 years, Vickie; sons, Jeremy M. (Missy) Hohl, Sr., Joshua A. (Carrie) and Justin M. Hohl; 8 grandchildren; brothers, Thomas J. (Xiao Hui) and William E. Hohl; and his "FLS", Carolyn J. "Suzy" (Gary) Hohenberger.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be private. Walker Funeral Home (419-841-2422) is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice
. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com