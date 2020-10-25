1/
James A. Hohl
1952 - 2020
James A. Hohl

James A. Hohl, age 68, of Toledo, passed away unexpectantly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born February 6,1952, in Newark, Ohio, to R. Bruce and Jean (Finley) Hohl. He was in Information Technology for many years.

Surviving is his wife of over 40 years, Vickie; sons, Jeremy M. (Missy) Hohl, Sr., Joshua A. (Carrie) and Justin M. Hohl; 8 grandchildren; brothers, Thomas J. (Xiao Hui) and William E. Hohl; and his "FLS", Carolyn J. "Suzy" (Gary) Hohenberger.

There will be no visitation and funeral services will be private. Walker Funeral Home (419-841-2422) is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
Vicky and Family, We are so sorry for your loss. ALL of you are in our hearts and thoughts. Mark & Cindy
Cynthia Null
Family
