1/
James A. Nortz
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Nortz

James A. Nortz, age 72, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the Regency Hospital, Toledo. He was born November 7, 1947, in Toledo to Benjamin and Margaret (Eischen) Nortz. A 1965 graduate of Central Catholic High School and he earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo. Jim loved to travel and worked on the Great Lakes freighters for a number of years. His love of travel also brought him to Crabtree, Oregon, where he owned and operated his own tavern. He retired from the Lucas County Jobs and Family Services Department. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed anything pertaining to history. Jim also loved to garden and was a nature lover.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Nortz; nephew Sean Satterthwaite; and niece, Sara Satterthwaite. Surviving are his brother, Michael (Sondra) Nortz; sister, Ann Marie (David) Satterthwaite; sister-in-law, Dottie Nortz; nieces, Kristin Nortz and Liz Satterthwaite; and nephews, Jason, Tim and Kevin Nortz.

There will be no visitation, but a celebration of his life may be announced at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Toledo Botanical Gardens Metropark, 5403 Elmer Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43615. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home (419-841-2422). Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at ProMedica at Toledo Hospital and the Regency Hospital for their care and support.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved