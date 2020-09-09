James A. Nortz
James A. Nortz, age 72, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the Regency Hospital, Toledo. He was born November 7, 1947, in Toledo to Benjamin and Margaret (Eischen) Nortz. A 1965 graduate of Central Catholic High School and he earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo. Jim loved to travel and worked on the Great Lakes freighters for a number of years. His love of travel also brought him to Crabtree, Oregon, where he owned and operated his own tavern. He retired from the Lucas County Jobs and Family Services Department. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed anything pertaining to history. Jim also loved to garden and was a nature lover.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Nortz; nephew Sean Satterthwaite; and niece, Sara Satterthwaite. Surviving are his brother, Michael (Sondra) Nortz; sister, Ann Marie (David) Satterthwaite; sister-in-law, Dottie Nortz; nieces, Kristin Nortz and Liz Satterthwaite; and nephews, Jason, Tim and Kevin Nortz.
There will be no visitation, but a celebration of his life may be announced at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Toledo Botanical Gardens Metropark, 5403 Elmer Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43615. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home (419-841-2422). Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at ProMedica at Toledo Hospital and the Regency Hospital for their care and support.