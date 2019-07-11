The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord, Sacred Heart Catholic Church
509 Oswald Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord, Sacred Heart Catholic Church
509 Oswald Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
James A. "Jim" Poland


1926 - 2019
James A. "Jim" Poland Obituary
James A. "Jim" Poland

James "Jim" Arthur Poland, 93, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Manor of Perrysburg. Jim was born March 27, 1926 to Arthur Thomas and Versa Marie Poland in Wentworth, Missouri. He was a graduate of Southwest Missouri State College. After high school, Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Jim then taught drama and industrial arts in Missouri and Illinois for many years before changing careers and moving to Toledo to take a job with Scholz Homes. Jim's job with Scholz led to a love of home remodeling and he started his own company called The Village Woods. He was a hard worker and had a strong work ethic. Jim was a member and past president of the Toledo Irish American Club. He was a longtime collector of model trains. For many years, Jim was a friend of Bill W.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy and his parents. He is survived by his children, Kathleen (John) Stoiber and Michael Poland; grandchildren, Haley Poland and Jack Stoiber; sister, Margaret Horine; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Epiphany of the Lord, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 Oswald Street, Toledo, OH 43605 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019
