Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Reining
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Reining


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James A. Reining

James A. Reining, 76, a former Toledo resident and currently of Bradenton, FL, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Jim was born in Toledo, June 12, 1942, to parents Herman and Vivian (Hunt) Reining. He was a 1960 graduate of Olney High School, Northwood, OH. Jim was a skilled Auto Body Technician for most of his life. He was proud to have served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jim spent the last 31 years of his life in Bradenton, FL, where he enjoyed the sun, beach, classic cars, and oldies music.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 49 years, Diane (Collings) Reining; daughter, Michelle L. (Nathan) Manning; son, Charles J. (Viktoriya Shevchenko) Reining; grandchildren, Benjamin, Rebekah, Caleb and Annette; and sister, Joyce (Dick) Moore. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Janice Reining; and grandson, Phillip Manning.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, April 25th, from 3 – 8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 26th, at 1 PM. Jim will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Jim's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the or the Bishop Animal Shelter, 5718 21st Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34209.

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now