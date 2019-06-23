James A. "Jim" Urbanski



James A. "Jim" Urbanski, age 77, of Monclova, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital with loving family by his side. He was born on May 31, 1942 to Clemence and Helen (Cousino) Urbanski in Toledo. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a mechanic throughout his life before retiring. Jim enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards, square dancing and polkas. He loved entertaining and hosting parties in his barn. He was a jack of all trades and was always there to help whoever needed it. Jim will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Urbanski; son, Mark Urbanski. Jim is survived by his daughter, Nicole Urbanski; love of his life, Karen Shannon; 3 grandchildren; siblings, Nancy Meyer, Sharon Miller and Gary Urbanski; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Community of Christ Lutheran Church, 6517 Finzel Rd., Whitehouse, OH 43571 with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. at church. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family.



