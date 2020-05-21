James A. Wagner
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Wagner

James Anthony Wagner, 35, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born on December 21, 1984, in Toledo, Ohio, to his beloved mother, Pamela Drew.

James was a devoted man to his family and our Lord, Jesus Christ. He's an outstanding father and uncle, James was loved and loved hard, generous to everyone he encountered. Devoted worker over 9 years, to KCS contracting LLC.

Left to cherish his memories, his mother, Pamela; stepfather, David; his significant other, Janelle, and their three daughters, Arica, Angelene, and Aviana; his life long friend, Jamie and their son, James ll; sister, Amy (Pete); twin sister, Ashley; sister, Danielle (Agustin); 18 nieces and nephews. Jimmy will forever be missed. May he Rest In Peace.

James was peceded in death by his grandparents, Eleanor and Archie Moore; nephew, Ashtin Robinett.

Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Online condolences as well as specific capacity and other precautionary information if you plan to attend the services may be found at:

blanchardstrabler.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved