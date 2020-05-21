James A. Wagner
James Anthony Wagner, 35, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born on December 21, 1984, in Toledo, Ohio, to his beloved mother, Pamela Drew.
James was a devoted man to his family and our Lord, Jesus Christ. He's an outstanding father and uncle, James was loved and loved hard, generous to everyone he encountered. Devoted worker over 9 years, to KCS contracting LLC.
Left to cherish his memories, his mother, Pamela; stepfather, David; his significant other, Janelle, and their three daughters, Arica, Angelene, and Aviana; his life long friend, Jamie and their son, James ll; sister, Amy (Pete); twin sister, Ashley; sister, Danielle (Agustin); 18 nieces and nephews. Jimmy will forever be missed. May he Rest In Peace.
James was peceded in death by his grandparents, Eleanor and Archie Moore; nephew, Ashtin Robinett.
Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Online condolences as well as specific capacity and other precautionary information if you plan to attend the services may be found at:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 23, 2020.