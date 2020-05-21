James A. WagnerJames Anthony Wagner, 35, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born on December 21, 1984, in Toledo, Ohio, to his beloved mother, Pamela Drew.James was a devoted man to his family and our Lord, Jesus Christ. He's an outstanding father and uncle, James was loved and loved hard, generous to everyone he encountered. Devoted worker over 9 years, to KCS contracting LLC.Left to cherish his memories, his mother, Pamela; stepfather, David; his significant other, Janelle, and their three daughters, Arica, Angelene, and Aviana; his life long friend, Jamie and their son, James ll; sister, Amy (Pete); twin sister, Ashley; sister, Danielle (Agustin); 18 nieces and nephews. Jimmy will forever be missed. May he Rest In Peace.James was peceded in death by his grandparents, Eleanor and Archie Moore; nephew, Ashtin Robinett.Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Online condolences as well as specific capacity and other precautionary information if you plan to attend the services may be found at: