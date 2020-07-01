Mr. James Alex Smith, Sr.
Mr. James Alex Smith, Sr., 39, passed Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He attended the Edward Drummond Libbey High School and was a self-employed contractor.
He is survived by mother, Tonia Smith; father, Floyd Barton, Sr.; son, Gaven Hucklebery; daughters, Aysa Toliver and Jayla Smith; brother, Floyd Barton, Jr.; sisters, Latreese (Louis) Williams and Tanika (Christopher) Fletcher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.