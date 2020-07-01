James Alex Smith Sr.
Mr. James Alex Smith, Sr.

Mr. James Alex Smith, Sr., 39, passed Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He attended the Edward Drummond Libbey High School and was a self-employed contractor.

He is survived by mother, Tonia Smith; father, Floyd Barton, Sr.; son, Gaven Hucklebery; daughters, Aysa Toliver and Jayla Smith; brother, Floyd Barton, Jr.; sisters, Latreese (Louis) Williams and Tanika (Christopher) Fletcher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Wake
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
