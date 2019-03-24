Home

James Allen Firebaugh


1946 - 2019
James Allen Firebaugh Obituary
James Allen Firebaugh

James Allen Firebaugh, age 72 of Union Hall, VA passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born May 26, 1946 a son of the late Glenn and Anabel Bossler Firebaugh. Jim was a caring, loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a friend to everyone he met, helped anyone who needed help. Jim could fix anything, his friendship and sense of humor will be missed by all. Upon retirement from General Motors, Jim and Linda moved to Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia. Jim loved the lake and enjoyed boating, working in the yard, and the comradery of his neighbors and friends of Sandpiper Bay. He is survived by his wife, Linda of 29 years; daughter, Lisa Heaton; sister, Jan Witt; step-son, Joseph Hause; step-daughter, Deanna Ashley; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your . Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
