1/1
James Allen "Jimmy" Fisher
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jimmy" Allen Fisher

08/26/1954 - 08/24/2020

Jimmy (James Allen Fisher) left us abruptly on Monday afternoon (8/24/20), 2 days before his 66th birthday to go to a better place. Nobody had a chance to say goodbye but he will be in our hearts and minds forever as he was such a kind, generous and loving man. Jimmy worked for about 20 years at the Jeep Assembly Plant before retiring a few years back due to health reasons. He had also owned multiple flower stores prior to that in the Detroit area. Jimmy loved to spend his time at Sonny's Camp grounds and also adored his many cats past and present.

Joker (big gray tabby) was his best bud and is devastated (as are we all). Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, (Don) and mother, (Janie). He leaves behind his partner of 27 years, Marty Culverhouse; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Brian Arthur; nephews, Warren and Nolan Arthur, his BFF Michelle Pechette and many, MANY other friends and relatives.

We will celebrate Jimmy's life at a later date as he would want all of us to stay safe. Rather than flowers, Jimmy would like all donations to be given to pawsandwhiskers.org 32 Hillwyck Dr, Toledo, OH 43615.

walterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter Funeral Home - Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 5, 2020
This is the Jimmy Fisher I remember, Bedford High School 1971. Cute all through Lambertville Elementary and Bedford High School. Such a sweet person. No one could have a nicer friend & he was good playing marbles on the playground! I always loved his text and stories about his current life. Glad you had love and happiness Jimmy, you deserved it. He is sadly missed.
Vickie Northington
Friend
September 4, 2020
so sad to hear. I bet Mom has a good meal planned for him. we all loved him dearly.
Kelly McNalley-Kershner
Family
September 1, 2020
He was the best cousin...We had a lot of fun when he stayed with us
Tell Aunt Janie and Uncle Don and Ma I will miss all of you.
Dianna Naugle
Family
September 1, 2020
I love you Bud........ Reith!
Keitha J Reed
Family
September 1, 2020
I believe jimmy was 16 in this picture.
Michelle Aldrich
Family
September 1, 2020
I can’t believe it. We just lost mom and now you. I hope you get to see her. She loved you. Give her a big hug for me. I’m so sorry I didn’t make it to see you. I’m gonna miss the funny text you send me.
Rest In Peace cuz.
Michelle Aldrich
Family
September 1, 2020
Oh my gosh I can’t believe it. We just lost mom. I hope you get to see her again she loves you and I’m so sorry I didn’t make it to see you again. Rest In Peace cuz. I’ll miss your stupid and funny text and calls.
Michelle Aldrich
Family
August 31, 2020
Our PVR trips will never be the same. You will be missed. Rest In Peace my friend.
Kirkland Reitz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved