James "Jimmy" Allen Fisher
08/26/1954 - 08/24/2020
Jimmy (James Allen Fisher) left us abruptly on Monday afternoon (8/24/20), 2 days before his 66th birthday to go to a better place. Nobody had a chance to say goodbye but he will be in our hearts and minds forever as he was such a kind, generous and loving man. Jimmy worked for about 20 years at the Jeep Assembly Plant before retiring a few years back due to health reasons. He had also owned multiple flower stores prior to that in the Detroit area. Jimmy loved to spend his time at Sonny's Camp grounds and also adored his many cats past and present.
Joker (big gray tabby) was his best bud and is devastated (as are we all). Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, (Don) and mother, (Janie). He leaves behind his partner of 27 years, Marty Culverhouse; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Brian Arthur; nephews, Warren and Nolan Arthur, his BFF Michelle Pechette and many, MANY other friends and relatives.
We will celebrate Jimmy's life at a later date as he would want all of us to stay safe. Rather than flowers, Jimmy would like all donations to be given to pawsandwhiskers.org
32 Hillwyck Dr, Toledo, OH 43615.walterfuneralhome.com