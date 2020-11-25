James Allen "Bo" Robinson



James Allen "Bo" Robinson was born on April 23, 1930, to the union of Willie and Vergie Robinson and the youngest son of 10 siblings. He left his earthly body and went home to be with the Lord on November 20, 2020. He was employed for 50 years as a Mason Tender and was a member of Laborers Local 500. Bo was an original member of the Blue Gill Fishing Club located in Toledo, Ohio, that gave him the greatest joy besides hunting.



He leaves to cherish his memory brother-in-law, Phil Copeland; six daughters, Alleda "Pumpkins" Loggins, Ruth Renee Lofton, Karen Harris, Lisa Robinson, Kimberly Robinson, Jasmine Robinson; one son, LaMont Robinson; 13+ grandkids; 2 surviving sisters, Dorothy Ellis and Ora Taylor; and a host of niceces and nephews. Bo will be missed by his family and longtime friends that loved him dearly.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Glendale Assisted Living for the loving care they gave Allen Robinson for the past 3 years. A Home Going Service because of Covid-19 will be private.





