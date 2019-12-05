|
James Alva Ovall
James Alva Ovall, 83, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born August 15, 1936, in Toledo. James had worked on the railroad.
James is survived by sister-in-law, Doris Ovall; nieces, Vicki (Paul) Feher, Marilyn (Joseph) Korsak and Jodi Ovall; nephew, Michael Obrock; 7 great and 9 great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford G. and Edna Ovall; brother, Clifford E. Ovall; niece, Connie Obrock and nephew, Ronald.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with a memorial service to be held at 11:30 a.m. The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019