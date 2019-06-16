Resources More Obituaries for James Bryan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Anthony "Jimmy" Bryan

James "Jimmy" Anthony Bryan



James "Jimmy" Anthony Bryan, 55, of Yokohama Japan passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, California due to complications after suffering an aortic dissection on May 21st.



Jimmy was born in Paulding, Ohio on May 4, 1964 to Eugene "Tuffy" Bryan and M. Patricia "Patty" (Keller) Bryan, and grew up working at the family business, Bryan's Bar, but his passion was close-up magic. He was fortunate to meet the comedic magician Dick Stoner of Fort Wayne at age 6, who mentored him for several years. Jimmy performed for local organizations and private parties throughout his school years.



In 1982 Jimmy graduated from Paulding High School where he participated in track, football and general hi-jinks with his classmates turned life-long friends.



Jimmy graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1988 in Organization Communication with a minor in Japanese. He worked his way through school selling educational books door-to-door for the Southwestern Company. That training and experience served him well for the remainder of his life, and his friends from the Southwestern days were among his dearest.



Jimmy's minor in Japanese was a great influence on his life. With his knowledge of Japanese, he received a 6-month internship with Teraoka Seiko in Tokyo his senior year and fell in love with Japan. He was hired by the same company after graduation and lived in Japan the remainder of his life, holding a variety of sales oriented roles from stock market trader to Managing Director of a baked goods company, and the last decade as a manufacturers' representative for endoscopy devices.



In 1993 Jimmy married Irina Demina of Vladivostok, Russia who he had met in 1991 while working in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture. They had celebrated their 25th anniversary in Hawaii last summer. Jimmy, Irina and their two children shared a passion for music, travel and adventure attending Woodstock 2009, Fuji Rock, Pop Spring and Summer Sonic in Japan, and INMusic in Croatia. Their son, Anton is an aspiring singer songwriter in Yokohama and daughter Polina is a talented singer, student and athlete.



Jimmy leaves behind his wife, Irina and their children Polina (14) and Anton (22); along with his mother Patty Bryan of Paulding Ohio; brothers Steve (Barb) of Rockport, Texas, Joe (Cathy) of Bloomington, Indiana and John of Columbus, Ohio and his nieces and nephews Stephanie, Sean, Sienna, Faye, Jack and Temperance. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Tuffy Bryan of Paulding Ohio.



Jimmy's family is extremely grateful for all the prayers, calls and visits over the last few weeks. Due to the extenuating circumstances of his hospitalization and passing, they will return to Japan as soon as possible without local services.



Memorials are to Paulding VFW Post 587 or Community Health Professionals in Paulding.



