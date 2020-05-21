James Anthony Wagner



December 21, 1984 - May 14, 2020



James, better known by most as Jimmy, passed away suddenly on May 14, 2020, at the young age 35. Jimmy is loved and will be missed by all his family and those who've known him. He is his sisters favorite brother, and his nieces and nephews favorite uncle. He was the best dad! Jimmy was a provider for his family, he worked hard for his company KCS and was proud of the work he's done. He was inspired by his mentors Michalski and Crable.



Jimmy made you laugh, he could talk to you for hours if you let him, he would help anyone who asked. His entire life Jimmy loved God, he believed God's promises. Jimmy leaves behind the love of his life, Janelle Forche; and their 3 daughters, Airica-16, Angelene-13, Aviana-7; his life long friend, Jamie and their son, James Wagner II-18; his sisters and their families, his oldest sister, Amy Gabel and brother-in-law, Pete Gabel; his youngest sister, Danielle Wagner and significant other, Agustin Moreno. He has 16 nieces and nephews who loved their uncle Jimmy; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was an amazing man. He is loved and will be missed by everyone he's ever met.



James was preceded in death by his nephew, Ashtin Robinett.





