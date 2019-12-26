Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Arthur "Jim" Cornell


1934 - 2019
James Arthur "Jim" Cornell Obituary
James "Jim" Arthur Cornell

James "Jim" Arthur Cornell, age 85, of Sylvania Township, was called by the Lord to his forever home on December 19th, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Jim was born on July 11th, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, where he was raised. He is one of 6 children born to Arthur and Viola (Herron) Cornell.

He is survived by his three children, Debra (Victor) Fera, of Merritt Island, Florida, Roy (Melissa) Cornell of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and William (Janette) Cornell of Sylvania, Ohio. Jim was a "one of a kind" grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Jim was a loving husband to Shirley Cornell for 55 wonderful years until her passing in the year of 2011. He retired from Conrail Railroad and was in the U.S. Army for eight years. Some of the hobbies included photography, fishing and growing delicious tomatoes and zucchini in his vegetable garden. Jim was an avid bowler for many years at Southwyck Lanes. He loved his pets. Jim lived his life as a caring son, brother, husband, father, grandpa and friend who will be deeply missed by all. We would like to express our immense gratitude to the staff in the Cardiovascular Thoracic Unit at Mercy St. Anne's hospital for the compassion and caring for him. A special nurse Theresa was not only there for him, but for our family too.

Friends and family are welcome to attend his celebration of 85 years of a wonderful life at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, Ohio, Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4-8:00 P.M. There will be no funeral ceremony and burial will be private. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 26, 2019
