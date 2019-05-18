Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe
14567 South Dixie Highway
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe
14567 South Dixie Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Shea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur "Jim" Shea


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Arthur "Jim" Shea Obituary
James "Jim" Arthur Shea

May 11, 1945-

May 13, 2019

James Arthur Shea was born on May 11, 1945 in Tampa, Florida. He was born from the union of Jerome and Virginia (Chrabot) Shea. While stationed in Germany, serving in the United States Army, he met the love of his life, Renate Rotter, and they married on October 26, 1968, sharing two daughters.

James Arthur Shea, age 74 of Temperance, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. His passing is preceded by two sisters: Janet Shea-Evans and Patricia Shea-Birch; two brothers: Kenneth and Jeffrey Shea, and his parents.Jim leaves his wife: Renate; two daughters: Heidi Shea and Trisha (John) Farquharson; two brothers: Mike (Carol) Shea and Joe (Ardith) Shea; two grandchildren: Eric and Addison; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may gather on Sunday, May 19 from 1:00pm until A Time of Remembrance at 7:00pm at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734)241-7070 (www.merklefs.com).

Published in The Blade on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
Download Now