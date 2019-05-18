James "Jim" Arthur Shea



May 11, 1945-



May 13, 2019



James Arthur Shea was born on May 11, 1945 in Tampa, Florida. He was born from the union of Jerome and Virginia (Chrabot) Shea. While stationed in Germany, serving in the United States Army, he met the love of his life, Renate Rotter, and they married on October 26, 1968, sharing two daughters.



James Arthur Shea, age 74 of Temperance, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. His passing is preceded by two sisters: Janet Shea-Evans and Patricia Shea-Birch; two brothers: Kenneth and Jeffrey Shea, and his parents.Jim leaves his wife: Renate; two daughters: Heidi Shea and Trisha (John) Farquharson; two brothers: Mike (Carol) Shea and Joe (Ardith) Shea; two grandchildren: Eric and Addison; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may gather on Sunday, May 19 from 1:00pm until A Time of Remembrance at 7:00pm at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734)241-7070 (www.merklefs.com).



Published in The Blade on May 18, 2019