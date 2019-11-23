Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
James Ausmus Jr.


1960 - 2019
James Ausmus Jr. Obituary
James Ausmus Jr.

James Ausmus Jr., 59, of Gilbert, SC, and formerly of Millbury, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his Gilbert, SC, home. He was born on November 9, 1960, to James (Ruth) Ausmus Sr. Jim was employed his entire life as a truck driver, working many of those years with Heritage Environmental Services.

He married Donna L. Billings on December 2, 1988 and she survives. Also surviving are his children, James (Kara) Ausmus, the late Benjamin, John (Danielle) Ausmus and Edward (Rebecca) Ausmus; grandfather of James, Kinsley Mae, Benjamin and Noah; brother of Edward (Terri) Ausmus, Michael Ausmus, Margaret Peterson; his true and amazing friend, Todd Gilsdorf; brother of the late, Maryellen and Patty Ausmus.

Friends will be received Sunday from 2-8 PM in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio, 43465 (419-666-3121) where Funeral Services will be Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11 AM. with Robert Billings officiating. Burial in Lake Twp. Cemetery. Jim's wishes were that those attending wear casual clothing, no ties.

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 23, 2019
